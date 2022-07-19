India falls further in mobile speed rankings, improvements on fixed broadband: Ookla

India’s rankings fell by three spots in the median mobile speeds, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index. India was at the number 115th spot in May this year, but it dropped down to 118th in June. It should be noted that in April and May, India’s mobile broadband speeds improved. But the month of June 2022, saw the median mobile download speeds in India decrease from 14.28 Mbps in May to 14.00 Mbps, according to the data.

While India’s poor show in mobile broadband speeds continues, it has improved on fixed broadband speeds. India increased three spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds. It now stands at number 72 in the list for June, compared to number 75 for the month of May. The fixed median download speeds in India saw a slight increase from 47.86 Mbps in May to 48.11 Mbps in June.

Globally, Norway continues to be at the number one spot for overall global median mobile speeds. In fixed broadband speeds, Chile has reclaimed its number one position from Singapore, which landed at the number two spot. Papua New Guinea and Gabon registered the highest growth for mobile download speeds and fixed broadband speeds respectively in June 2022.

India’s mobile broadband rankings have remained on the lower side despite the rollout of 4G and its broad acceptance. India’s 5G spectrum auction is expected to begin on July 26 with players such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel expected to participate. Adani Data Networks is also a new entrant into the 5G race.

The rollout of 5G is expected to improve India’s rankings in the Ookla global speedtest. Doug Suttles, CEO and co-founder of Ookla had earlier told indianexpress.com that the 5G era should be one of stability for Indian mobile operators and the regulator as well. “With three large-scale operators, we’re unlikely to return to the price wars that occurred during the early 4G tech cycle, which is important in ensuring adequate investment in networks,” he had added.