India election results 2019: How to get real-time results on Google Search, Assistant, YouTube

Google will show real-time results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The India Elections 2019 live results will be available on Google Search, Google Assistant as well as YouTube. Those interested can simply type in ‘India election result’ in Search or even search for constituency level results as well. The results will be accessible on Assistant via voice command.

Advertising

The seventh and last phase of voting for 2019 Lok Sabha elections came to an end on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23, which is today. The results will be declared on the day of the counting itself.

The election results, Google says, have been sourced from Election Commission of India through Nielsen, on Search and Assistant. The feature is available across Android, iOS, and KaisOS platforms.

Lok Sabha 2019 live results are being showcased on top of Google Search as of now when one types in relevant keywords such as ‘Lok Sabha 2019’ or ‘Lok Sabha 2019 vote counting’, and more. Alongside is a timestamp that shows when the results were last updated.

Advertising

On YouTube, Lok Sabha 2019 live election coverage will be available on more than 150 channels throughout the counting day. In addition, a user can into the DD News YouTube Channel for the live video stream of election results in 12 languages as well as sign language. These include English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese and Oriya. News on AIR YouTube Channel will also air live audio news.

Also read: India election results 2019: How to get real-time results and updates on Hotstar, JioTV, YouTube and Airtel TV

For Lok Sabha 2019 election results, a user can head to the Election Commission website as well or download its app to get real-time trends. The Indian Express website and app will also bring real-time coverage of election results. Other options include Prasar Bharati live stream of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results on YouTube, as well as through JioTV, Airtel TV, and hotstar apps.