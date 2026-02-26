Are India’s big tech dream jobs overrated? New survey reveals critical employee ratings gap

For many young Indian professionals, working at a globally recognised tech company is often seen as a dream job. However, employee ratings suggest that the experience of actually working at these companies may not match such aspirations.

Big tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta do not appear in the top 15 highest-rated employers in India, despite ranking among the most sought-after places to work, according to a new study conducted by Blind, an anonymous community app for professionals.

The survey report published on Wednesday, February 25, contains insights on the highest- and lowest-rated employers in India as well as the most desired companies, top search trends, and highest-paying companies of the country.

So far, in 2026, some of the highest-rated employers in India include Nvidia, Google, Apple, Akamai Technologies, VMware, Adobe, Target, CRED, Nokia, ThoughtWorks, Airbnb, Lowe’s, Autodesk, Zoho, and ServiceNow. Of these, Adobe, CRED, Nokia, ThoughtWorks, Airbnb, Lowe’s, and Autodesk are the new entrants in the top 15 list compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the list of lowest-rated employers include DP World, Paytm, Tekion Corp, Zeta, and Sprinklr with newer additions such as Ola, Groupon, OYO, Samsung Electronics, HCL Enterprise, Deliveroo, Compass, Rippling, Infosys, and Cashfree.

The report is based on anonymous responses shared by over 40,686 cumulative verified employees on Blind. As part of the study, respondents were asked to rate their employers based on overall satisfaction, career growth, work-life balance, compensation and benefits, company culture, and trust in management.

Additionally, Blind said that it conducted a cumulative ‘Would you work here?’ poll that was visible only to users who did not work at any of the listed companies.

The Blind study comes amid growing uncertainty over the impact of AI on jobs. E-commerce giant Amazon kicked off the year by announcing a fresh round of job cuts that would impact over 16,000 roles globally. The survey report also comes at a time when India’s $300-billion IT sector is facing an existential threat due to the rise of advanced AI and automated tools, as firms that once relied on the likes of Infosys and TCS to handle a bulk of their work may no longer need to do so.

Other findings of the study

Based on employees’ reviews, the study found that the perception and prestige associated with an employer is independent of employee satisfaction. It also said that compensation rankings and employee satisfaction are limited in alignment with each other. “Overall, fewer than a third of the top-paying companies appear among the highest-rated employers,” it said.

In its analysis, Blind found that the companies Indian professionals most want to join in 2026 are Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Atlassian, Flipkart, Zeta, inMobi, Tekion Corp, Uber, Walmart, Salesforce, Adobe, Meta, Oracle, and ShareChat.

While compensation is a factor in the desirability of these firms, the study said that higher pay did not always translate into higher employee satisfaction. “ Some of the highest-paying companies like Meta, Broadcom, and Amazon do not appear among the top-rated employers,” it said.

“Conversely, certain companies with strong overall satisfaction scores offer median compensation below the top tier, like Akamai Technologies, Target, and CRED,” the study added.

Here’s a list of the companies with the highest median total compensation in India in 2026:

– Meta: $290,000

– Broadcom: $205,000

– Apple: $200,000

– Amazon: $124,000

– Uber: $110,000

– Google: $110,000

– LinkedIn: $109,425

– AMD: $104,000

– Atlassian: $103,000

– Salesforce: $102,000

– Intuit: $98,500

– Confluent: $98,000

– Palo Alto Networks: $95,236

– VMware: $95,000

– Cohesity: $92,100

– Twilio: $90,000

– NVIDIA: $86,700

– Walmart: $86,585

– Adobe: $80,900

– Intel Corporation: $75,675

The compensation-based employer rankings reflect median total compensation (base, equity, and bonus) submitted through 2025 by Indian professionals on Blind.