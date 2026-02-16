India becomes ChatGPT’s second-biggest market with 100 million weekly users

India now has 100 million weekly active users of ChatGPT, making it one of the platform’s largest markets, according to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.
Altman shared the figure ahead of the government-hosted India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where global tech leaders are gathering to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.
In an article published in The Times of India, Altman described India as a key driver of ChatGPT’s global expansion, and said the country is now the generative AI chatbot’s second-largest market after the United States.
The numbers underline how quickly the chatbot has become part of daily digital life in India. Globally, the platform crossed 800 million weekly active users by October 2025, and is expected to approach 900 million.
OpenAI formally deepened its presence by opening an office in New Delhi in August 2025, after months of groundwork.
The company has also adjusted to India’s price-sensitive market, launching a ChatGPT Go subscription plan priced Rs 399 (under $5), and later made it free for a year for users in India. The move aimed to lower entry barriers and bring more first-time AI users on board.
Students have played a major role in this growth. Altman said India has the largest number of ChatGPT student users globally. Across universities and schools, AI tools are increasingly being used to assist with writing, coding, research and exam preparation.
Other technology companies are competing for the same audience. Google has provided free access to its AI Pro plan for Indian students, and the country is also reportedly the most active user of its Gemini AI learning tool.
While adoption rates are quite high, translating this into economic success remains a challenge. Several major tech companies have struggled to balance cost control with revenue generation in India.
Government initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission aim to advance AI development by increasing computing power, encouraging startups, and promoting adoption in the public sector. However, challenges such as unequal internet access make large-scale deployment difficult.
Looking ahead, OpenAI plans to deepen its collaboration with the Indian government. Altman said new partnerships would be announced soon, focused on expanding access and helping more people use AI tools in practical ways.
As global AI firms gather in New Delhi this week, one message is clear: India is not just a fast-growing user base. It is becoming central to how the next phase of artificial intelligence unfolds.
