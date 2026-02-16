India becomes ChatGPT’s second-biggest market with 100 million weekly users

Altman said India has the largest number of ChatGPT student users globally. Across universities and schools, AI tools are increasingly being used to assist with writing, coding, research and exam preparation.(Express Photo)

India now has 100 million weekly active users of ChatGPT, making it one of the platform’s largest markets, according to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

Altman shared the figure ahead of the government-hosted India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where global tech leaders are gathering to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

In an article published in The Times of India, Altman described India as a key driver of ChatGPT’s global expansion, and said the country is now the generative AI chatbot’s second-largest market after the United States.

The numbers underline how quickly the chatbot has become part of daily digital life in India. Globally, the platform crossed 800 million weekly active users by October 2025, and is expected to approach 900 million.