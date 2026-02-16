India becomes ChatGPT’s second-biggest market with 100 million weekly users

Globally, ChatGPT crossed 800 million weekly active users by October 2025, and is expected to approach 900 million.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readFeb 16, 2026 04:35 PM IST
Altman said India has the largest number of ChatGPT student users globally. Across universities and schools, AI tools are increasingly being used to assist with writing, coding, research and exam preparation.(Express Photo)Altman said India has the largest number of ChatGPT student users globally. Across universities and schools, AI tools are increasingly being used to assist with writing, coding, research and exam preparation.(Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India now has 100 million weekly active users of ChatGPT, making it one of the platform’s largest markets, according to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

Altman shared the figure ahead of the government-hosted India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where global tech leaders are gathering to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

In an article published in The Times of India, Altman described India as a key driver of ChatGPT’s global expansion, and said the country is now the generative AI chatbot’s second-largest market after the United States.

The numbers underline how quickly the chatbot has become part of daily digital life in India. Globally, the platform crossed 800 million weekly active users by October 2025, and is expected to approach 900 million.

OpenAI formally deepened its presence by opening an office in New Delhi in August 2025, after months of groundwork.

The company has also adjusted to India’s price-sensitive market, launching a ChatGPT Go subscription plan priced Rs 399 (under $5), and later made it free for a year for users in India. The move aimed to lower entry barriers and bring more first-time AI users on board.

Also Read | Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer

Students have played a major role in this growth. Altman said India has the largest number of ChatGPT student users globally. Across universities and schools, AI tools are increasingly being used to assist with writing, coding, research and exam preparation.

Story continues below this ad

Other technology companies are competing for the same audience. Google has provided free access to its AI Pro plan for Indian students, and the country is also reportedly the most active user of its Gemini AI learning tool.

Growth brings bigger questions

While adoption rates are quite high, translating this into economic success remains a challenge. Several major tech companies have struggled to balance cost control with revenue generation in India.

Government initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission aim to advance AI development by increasing computing power, encouraging startups, and promoting adoption in the public sector. However, challenges such as unequal internet access make large-scale deployment difficult.

Also Read | Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask ‘Are you sure?’

Looking ahead, OpenAI plans to deepen its collaboration with the Indian government. Altman said new partnerships would be announced soon, focused on expanding access and helping more people use AI tools in practical ways.

Story continues below this ad

As global AI firms gather in New Delhi this week, one message is clear: India is not just a fast-growing user base. It is becoming central to how the next phase of artificial intelligence unfolds.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Union budget 2026
Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
Advertisement