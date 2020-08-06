India bans Mi Browser Pro: What does it mean for Xiaomi phone users? India bans Mi Browser Pro: What does it mean for Xiaomi phone users?

In the past couple of months since the India-China border standoff, the government of India has banned several Chinese apps including some of the most popular ones like TikTok. After banning the initial 57 applications in the country, the Indian government announced the ban of 47 more apps including the liter and toned down versions of the already banned apps like TikTok Lite, and more. One of the apps in the list of 47 apps is the Mi Browser Pro.

Well, this isn’t the first Xiaomi app that the government of India has banned in the country. Previously, the list of 59 banned Chinese apps included Mi Community app, which is no longer available in the country. The same goes for Mi Broswer app as well. In fact, none of the Mi Browser apps are available on Google Play store and Apple App store.

Soon after the ban, the Mi Browser Pro app was removed from both Play store and App store and can no longer be downloaded. However, for people who already have the app on their phone can still use it to browser content.

We believe, similar to all other Chinese apps the Mi Browser Pro will also be blocked in the days to come.

What does the ban mean for Xiaomi phone users?

All Xiaomi phones including Poco, Redmi, and Mi come bundled with Mi Browser app. We checked a few Xiaomi devices and found that the pre-installed Mi Browser app is still working on the phones and we were able to browse content. However, as stated, similar to other Chinese apps the Indian government could block the Mi Browser app in the days to come. By blocking the app it means users will not be able to use the Mi Browser app anymore until the government approves. The app is no longer available for download in the country. Both Google Play store and App store have remove the app from their platform.

What is Xiaomi saying on ban?

Speaking on the ban of Mi Browser, a Xiaomi spokesperson told indianexpress.com via an email statement, “Xiaomi continues to comply and adhere to all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law.” Here are alternatives to 59 banned Chinese apps The spokesperson further noted, “we are working towards understanding the development and will take appropriate measures as required. As part of the process, we will work with key stakeholders for an opportunity to make our submissions.”

Mi Browser Pro alternatives to try

There are several browsers available in India that you can use instead of Mi Browser. Some of the many browsers are Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, among others.

