India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi

Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit. (Image Source: IndiaAI)

India will be hosting its first-ever AI summit next week. The India AI Summit 2026, which will be taking place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to February 20, is expected to serve as a centre for conversations about AI policy, research, industry and public engagement.

The summit will also attract global tech leaders and the biggest names in artificial intelligence and highlight India’s role in shaping the technology.

Who is attending the India AI Summit 2026?

CEOs of almost all major tech companies are expected to make an appearance at the event. Google’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and NVIDIA’s Jemsen Huang have confirmed that they will be attending the summit.