India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi

India AI Summit 2026 will take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from February 16 to February 20.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 03:31 PM IST
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
India will be hosting its first-ever AI summit next week. The India AI Summit 2026, which will be taking place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to February 20, is expected to serve as a centre for conversations about AI policy, research, industry and public engagement.

The summit will also attract global tech leaders and the biggest names in artificial intelligence and highlight India’s role in shaping the technology.

Who is attending the India AI Summit 2026?

CEOs of almost all major tech companies are expected to make an appearance at the event. Google’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and NVIDIA’s Jemsen Huang have confirmed that they will be attending the summit.

They will be joined by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and President Brad Smith, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora.

Prominent figures in AI, like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, will also mark their presence at the summit.

Also Read | Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face

As it turns out, the summit will also be joined by former Meta Chief Scientists and AMI Labs founder Yann Lecun alongwith Yoshua Bengio, who are regarded as the godfathers of AI.

Several Indian leaders like Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra will also attend the summit.

What is the AI summit about?

According to the Indian government, the AI summit will focus on transforming global discussions around AI into “development outcomes aligned with national priorities under the IndiaAI mission and Digital India Initiative.”

Apart from discussions on the use of AI in areas like healthcare, agriculture, education, finance, governance, and public service, it will also focus on things like human capital, inclusion for social empowerment, democratising AI resources, and using the technology for economic growth and science.

 

