India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: ‘Confident outcomes will shape AI future,’ says PM Modi

AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held from February 16 to February 20. (Image: IndiaAI)
The AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, kicks off today (February 16) and will carry on till February 20.
Coming to the Global South for the first time, the Summit is expected to witness participation from over 100 countries, including 15 to 20 heads of government, over 50 ministers from various countries, and more than 40 CEOs of leading global and Indian companies, such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei as well as Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani.
Story continues below this ad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the official two-day Summit on February 19, and is also likely to address a CEO roundtable. The AI Impact Summit 2026 builds on the AI Action Summit held in Paris and co-chaired by PM Modi last year as well as a smaller meeting in Seoul in 2024 and the inaugural edition held in Britain’s Bletchley Park in 2023.
The AI Impact Summit week will feature more than 500 events, alongside the main programme. It also doubles as a trade show of AI products and solutions by more than 840 exhibitors, including national delegations, ministerial groups, tech companies, AI startups, and research labs, making it one of the most comprehensive AI-focused global convenings.
Follow our live blog for real-time updates, key announcements, and on-ground reporting from what promises to be an intense few days in the capital.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd