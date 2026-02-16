India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: ‘Confident outcomes will shape AI future,’ says PM Modi

AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held from February 16 to February 20. (Image: IndiaAI)

The AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, kicks off today (February 16) and will carry on till February 20.

Coming to the Global South for the first time, the Summit is expected to witness participation from over 100 countries, including 15 to 20 heads of government, over 50 ministers from various countries, and more than 40 CEOs of leading global and Indian companies, such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei as well as Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani.

Story continues below this ad Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the official two-day Summit on February 19, and is also likely to address a CEO roundtable. The AI Impact Summit 2026 builds on the AI Action Summit held in Paris and co-chaired by PM Modi last year as well as a smaller meeting in Seoul in 2024 and the inaugural edition held in Britain’s Bletchley Park in 2023. The AI Impact Summit week will feature more than 500 events, alongside the main programme. It also doubles as a trade show of AI products and solutions by more than 840 exhibitors, including national delegations, ministerial groups, tech companies, AI startups, and research labs, making it one of the most comprehensive AI-focused global convenings. Follow our live blog for real-time updates, key announcements, and on-ground reporting from what promises to be an intense few days in the capital. Live Updates Feb 16, 2026 09:17 AM IST 'Nation stands at forefront of AI transformation': PM Modi As the AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off today (Feb 16), PM Modi said that he was confident that the outcomes of the Summit "will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven." In a welcome note on X, Modi said, The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more [...] From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility," he wrote. Feb 16, 2026 08:58 AM IST A few panel sessions today (Feb 16) you shouldn't miss Inside India’s frontier lab and its global south impact When: Feb 16 (9:30 AM – 10:30 AM); Where: L1 Meeting Room No. 6, Bharat Mandapam Speakers - Sahil Arora, Qualcomm - Sunil Gupta, Yotta Data Services - Abhishek Upperwal, Soket AI - Rangarajan V, Adani Defence & Aerospace - Joseph Joshy, International Financial Services Centres Authority - Mayank Singh, IIT Gandhinagar The future of employability in the age of AI When: Feb 16 (9:30 AM – 10:30 AM); Where: West Wing Room 4 A, Bharat Mandapam Speakers: - V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, India - Sanjeev Bhikchandani, InfoEdge - Anurag Mairal, Stanford University of Medicine - Shashi Shekhar Vempati, AI4India India’s AI infrastructure: From vision to reality When: Feb 16 (12:30 PM – 1:30 PM); Where: L1 Meeting Room No. 17, Bharat Mandapam Speakers: - Kishore Balaji, IBM - Ranganath Sadasiva, HP Enterprises - Sumit Monga, Lenovo Group - Dipakshi Mehandru, Intel Corporation - Tarandeep Bagga, Cisco - Vibha Mehra, Nokia - Amrit Jiwan, Canon India Feb 16, 2026 08:54 AM IST Today's agenda: February 16 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the AI Impact Expo, a showcase of AI products and solutions from more than 850 exhibitors, at the Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena. The inauguration will take place at 5pm and access to Expo Arena will be closed for attendees, as per a post on X by IndiaAI. However, the expo will be open to the public from tomorrow (February 17) - Keynotes, plenary sessions, and thematic panel discussions will generally commence at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan from 9:30am onwards. Feb 16, 2026 08:32 AM IST AI Impact Summit 2026: How to register You can register as a delegate for the AI Impact Summit 2026 through the official website: https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/registration. There is no registration fee. After filling out the required details, you will be asked to verify your email ID with an OTP. Following the submission of the registration form, you will receive a confirmation of the same on your registered email id. Once your registration is approved, you will receive an email stating the same, and another email with a QR code. The QR Code can be presented for entry at Bharat Mandapam Gate No 4 and Gate 10, and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Gate No 2. All registered participants are required to carry a valid government-issued photo ID (international visitors must carry their respective passports) along with their invitation, badge, or QR code. Feb 16, 2026 08:30 AM IST AI Impact Summit 2026: Key Speakers and attendees - Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India - Emmanuel Macron, President of France - Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google - Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries - Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAl - Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe - Cristiano Amon, CEO, Qualcomm - Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic - Demis Hassabis, CEO, Google DeepMind - Arthur Mensch, CEO, Mistral AI - Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer, Meta - Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan, co-founders, Sarvam AI - Vishal Sikka, founder and CEO, Vianai Feb 16, 2026 08:30 AM IST AI Impact Summit 2026: What is it about? The three main goals of the AI Impact Summit 2026 are leveraging AI to empower people and promote innovation, projecting India as the service provider for AI for the whole world, and democratising access to compute, datasets, and algorithms. It comprises seven working groups, termed ‘chakras’, that will cover topics such as: ‘Resilience, Innovation, and Efficiency,’ ‘Human Capital,’ ‘Safe & Trusted AI’, ‘Science’, ‘Democratising AI Resources’, ‘Inclusion for Social Empowerment’, and ‘AI for Social Good & Economic Development’. The official two-day Summit is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi on February 19 and will culminate on February 20, with various countries set to adopt a Declaration on this day. India is reportedly seeking the formation of a trusted AI commons and a global governance framework for AI.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd