India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live Updates: Follow real-time announcements, keynote speeches, AI policy highlights and startup innovations from the national summit.

 India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live Updates: It’s Day 3 of the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with the spotlight firmly on research breakthroughs and real-world deployment of artificial intelligence.

Today’s research symposium brings together leading academics, researchers and think tanks to present cutting-edge AI studies, new methodologies and evidence-based policy insights. Running alongside are dedicated industry sessions, where global technology leaders, startups and sector champions are showcasing scalable AI solutions, live deployments and future-ready innovations.

Hosted for the first time in India, the AI Impact Summit has drawn participation from over 100 countries, including 15 to 20 heads of government, more than 50 ministers and over 40 global and Indian CEOs. Key industry voices expected this week include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the official two-day Summit tomorrow, on February 19, and is also likely to address a CEO roundtable. The AI Impact Summit 2026 builds on last year’s AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by PM Modi, as well as earlier meetings in Seoul in 2024 and the inaugural edition at Bletchley Park in 2023.

The week-long event features more than 500 sessions and doubles as a major AI trade expo, with over 840 exhibitors including national delegations, tech companies, startups and research labs, making it one of the most comprehensive global gatherings focused on AI.

Follow our live blog for real-time updates, key announcements and on-ground reporting from Day 3 of the Summit in the national capital.

Feb 18, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Google DeepMind Partners With Govt to Boost AI Research, Education

Building on its existing $15 billion investment in making an AI hub in the coastal city of Vizag, Google's DeepMind division is now establishing a new partnership with the government to accelerate AI discovery in India.

As part of its partnership with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the tech giant is offering access to its frontier AI models for science, like AlphaGenome, AI Co-scientist and Earth AI.

For education, Google says it will help supercharge the potential of learning for more Indian students and teachers by powering GenAI assistant innovation hubs.

In collaboration with Atal Tinkering Labs, which serves more than 10,000 Indian schools, Google will be incorporating robotics and coding into the curriculum.

Feb 18, 2026 06:01 PM IST
BharatGen unveils PARAM 2 17B sovereign multilingual AI model

BharatGen announced the launch of PARAM 2 17B MoE, a 17-billion-parameter multilingual foundational model built for Indic languages. Positioned as a sovereign AI initiative, the model aims to power use cases across governance, education, healthcare, agriculture and enterprises.

Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA using NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NeMo libraries, the model is trained on scalable infrastructure to ensure performance and efficiency. CEO Rishi Bal called the launch a “pivotal moment for India’s AI progress.”

BharatGen will release the model, documentation and post-training workflows openly on Hugging Face to enable developers and enterprises to build India-centric AI solutions.

