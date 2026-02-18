India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights

Today’s research symposium brings together leading academics, researchers and think tanks to present cutting-edge AI studies, new methodologies and evidence-based policy insights. Running alongside are dedicated industry sessions, where global technology leaders, startups and sector champions are showcasing scalable AI solutions, live deployments and future-ready innovations.

Hosted for the first time in India, the AI Impact Summit has drawn participation from over 100 countries, including 15 to 20 heads of government, more than 50 ministers and over 40 global and Indian CEOs. Key industry voices expected this week include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the official two-day Summit tomorrow, on February 19, and is also likely to address a CEO roundtable. The AI Impact Summit 2026 builds on last year’s AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by PM Modi, as well as earlier meetings in Seoul in 2024 and the inaugural edition at Bletchley Park in 2023.

The week-long event features more than 500 sessions and doubles as a major AI trade expo, with over 840 exhibitors including national delegations, tech companies, startups and research labs, making it one of the most comprehensive global gatherings focused on AI.

Follow our live blog for real-time updates, key announcements and on-ground reporting from Day 3 of the Summit in the national capital.