Independence Day offer: Airtel provides 1000GB free data with new broadband connection

Airtel announces an Independence Day celebration offer for its new XstreamFiber users. The internet service provider is offering 1000 GB additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel XstreamFiber home broadband connection. Given the offer is especially for Independence Day, it will be limited for some time only and won’t be available all the time.

The limited period offer by Airtel is applicable to all Airtel XstreamFiber plans and to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides XstreamFiber broadband services. You must note that this offer is not applicable on unlimited data and prepaid broadband plans. The additional 1000 GB additional data come with validity for six months.

The service provider brings this offer keeping in mind India is witnessing a massive surge in demand for quality home broadband as people work from home, children take online classes and OTT based digital entertainment grows. “Airtel Xtream Fibre offers ultra-fast broadband with speeds up to 1Gbps and serves the requirements of multiple connected devices in today’s homes,” the company said in an official press release.

Airtel has announced that the limited period offer of 1000GB free additional data adds even more value to Airtel XstreamFiber plans that start at Rs 799 per month. It brings Airtel Thanks benefits such as 12 months Amazon Prime membership and Airtel Xstream content plus Wynk Music along.

In other news, Airtel recently discontinued the Rs 2,398 long term prepaid plan that came with a validity of 365 days. Under the plan, users get 1.5GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and unlimited voice calling benefits. The plan is no longer listed on the company’s official website or on any other third party recharge websites. Meanwhile, Airtel is still offering the Rs 2,498 plan that offers the same benefits, but instead of 1.5GB of daily high speed data, it brings 2GB of daily data.

