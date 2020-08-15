In next 1,000 days, every village to be connected with optical fibre: PM Modi

(Image Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day earlier today. PM Modi in his Independence Day 2020 speech on Saturday said that India’s mantra must be “Make for World”. “Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India’,” Modi noted.

He highlighted that technology will play a big role in developing the country and digitally connecting every citizen. Modi said in the upcoming 1000 days all 6 lakh Indian villages will be connected with optical fibre. “This goal will be met in the coming thousand days. In the coming 1000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fibre,” PM Modi said in his speech.

Before 2014, only 5 dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fiber, OM Modi highlighted. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fiber.

During the 74th Independence Day speech PM also announced that in the next 1000 days, Lakshadweep will be connected to submarine optical fiber cable. Earlier this week PM Modi inaugurated the first-ever undersea optic fiber link between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar to ensure high-speed broadband connectivity for the Union Territory (UT) at par with services in the mainland.

With the commissioning of the optical fiber link, Airtel becomes the very first mobile operator to launch ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar.

“There are more than 1300 islands in our country. In view of their geographical location, considering their importance in the development of the country, some of these islands are in the process of starting new development schemes,” he said.

PM Modi also highlighted that “during this COVID time, we have seen what the role of Digital India. Until last month, about Rs. 3 lakh crore have been transacted from BHIM UPI alone.”

