‘Inbox by Gmail’ to shut down on April 2

Google is all set to bring the curtain down on the ‘Inbox by Gmail’ app on April 2. Last year in September, the internet giant had expressed its plans to kill the email app by the end of March 2019.

However, back then the exact date was not mentioned by the company. Google had released a support guide so that users of Inbox can make the transition to Gmail. The announcement came into effect soon after the search engine giant rolled out a design overhaul for Gmail on June 2018.

When we tried opening Inbox’s landing page, it said “Inbox is signing off. Find your favorite features in the new Gmail”. The landing page mentions that Inbox services will be ending by March 2019.

However, according to recent 9to5google report, notices were sent out to Inbox users, where Google said the official shutdown day to be 15 days from that day, which meant the Inbox app’s official closure date is April 2, 2019, the same day when Google+ too shuts down.

Inbox by Gmail was created in 2014, that would help users get more customisable email features. Back in the day, the Gmail app or desktop experience would come with limited options, making Inbox by Gmail a platform to create/expand on ideas.

Recently Google had rolled out a new design for its Gmail app for both Android and iOS users. The new theme was announced by Google in January.