In-ear headphones: Here is how to find the perfect fit

By: Raghav Somani

Comfort is one of the key factors that make for a good headphone. It enhances and supplements a complete listening experience as your in-ear headphones must provide ample comfort in the form of its eartips. Besides comfort though, the right eartip also helps provide better noise isolation and increased clarity even at louder volumes. The right eartips are required to go with your in-ear earphones. Experiencing earache amongst music enthusiasts after extended listening sessions is not unheard of. Which is why, we shouldn’t undermine the value of an eartip that fits like a dream, as if you were not wearing earphones at all.

Passive Noise Cancellation

What else does a good ear tip offer? The obvious answer is better noise isolation. If you don’t have a big budget to spend on Active Noise Cancelling Headphones and live in a noisy environment, you deserve to have eartips that provide good passive noise isolation. If you get a snug fit from your earphones, naturally ambient and external noises will be blocked out well, allowing you to experience richer bass beats and have every sound clearly accentuated for your listening pleasure.

Eartip Designs

There are also some brands that innovate their in-ears to have an angled ear tip design that adds to the ergonomics of the earphones. All the same, keeping design appeal and looks in one place, it cannot compensate for the lack of a good fit that only the right eartip can guarantee.

Here is how different ear tip styles available today are useful.

Silicone Ear Tips: Most commonly found ear tips included with your earphones, the conventional silicone plastic sleeves vary from small to medium and large. Most consumer electronics manufacturers like Sony and Panasonic as well as premium headphone brands like RHA, JAYS and Shure opt to include Silicone tips.

As soft and comfortable as you may feel with finding the right size for your ear, there’s always something better, isn’t there?

Dual-density Ear tips: Dual-density ear tips are exclusive to RHA’s in-ear headphones. Their design is such that it has a strong core on the inside and a soft silicone material on the outside. RHA has innovated these ear tips in order to effectively aid in noise isolation. Their high-end earphones such as the RHA MA750i come with as many as 6 ear tips to choose from depending on your ear size: 2 Small, 2 Medium and 2 Large.

Double Flange & Triple Flange Ear tips: Simply put, double flange ear tips are intricately contoured ear gels that provide an accurate fit inside an ear canal. They are basically silicone sleeves revamped to be more comfort-oriented by feeling not only softer inside your ears but designed anatomically to reduce ear fatigue and allow for longer listening sessions. Triple Flange ear tips nearly cancel every noise outside by isolating the ear completely of your surroundings.

Ear hooks & Ear Gels: To make your fit a better one, choose ear hooks. As the name conveys, ear hooks simply hook your earphones inside your ear with a small curved design that fits into the outer part of your ear. To add to the comfort, Ear Gels are washable waterproof Ear hooks that keep your comfort clean. Sports earphones feature Ear hooks inbox.

Memory foam: Pioneering technology has brought Memory Foam ear tips that take the shape of your ears. Comply, a manufacturing company with experts having 20 years of clinical, PhD level of in-ear expertise, raises the bar of expectations when it comes to comfort from your earphones. How this R&D company has achieved this is by introducing to the world unique, breathable, viscoelastic foam that is 30 times softer than the standard silicone tips.

With TSX comfort series and the option to select from Sport, Isolation and Comfort, you get the choice of getting the perfect fit with your purpose and lifestyle. Other than five sizes of ear tips, these memory foams get comfortable with your ears. In addition, you can wash them whenever they are unclean and dry them out.

For a lifestyle with gym workouts, running and sweating out, the Sports series is your best fit.

If you’re tired of listening to the noise around, just plug in the Isolation series memory foam.

When you’re in the mood for leisure, get the Comfort series to listen longer with a soft and comfortable fit.

Before you get a Comply tip, check the core size your in-ears have. Make sure you read through our Compatibility Chart to determine what line of tips will suit your device. Alternatively, you may consult Comply’s Tip Finder to find the right ear tip, an essential accessory for your in-ear earphones

The author, Raghav Somani is the founder and CEO of Headphone Zone

