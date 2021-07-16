In a first, Xiaomi becomes number two smartphone vendor globally: Canalys

Xiaomi has become the number two smartphone vendor for first time ever in the second quarter of 2021, beating Apple, according to numbers shared by Singapore-based research firm Canalys. Samsung remained the top vendor in the quarter. According to Canalys, global smartphone shipments increased 12 percent in the quarter as the new normal for economies and citizens started to take shape.

Samsung was the market leader with 19 percent and nearly 15 percent annual growth. Xiaomi was number two with 17 percent market share and nearly 83 percent market share. Apple slipped to number three position with 14 percent market share. Vivo and Oppo were number four and five respectively in the list with both seeing double digit growth with 10 percent share each.

“Xiaomi is growing its overseas business rapidly. For example, its shipments increased more than 300% in Latin America, 150% Africa and 50% in Western Europe. And as it grows, it evolves. It is now transforming its business model from challenger to incumbent, with initiatives such as channel partner consolidation and more careful management of older stock in the open market,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said on the company’s growth.

The top smartphone shipment vendors according to Canalys. The top smartphone shipment vendors according to Canalys.

In India, Xiaomi remains the number one vendor since 2018. Stanton also notes that while Xiaomi is still largely skewed toward the mass market, and “when compared with Samsung and Apple, its average selling price is around 40% and 75% cheaper respectively.”

He added, a “major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices, such as the Mi 11 Ultra. But it will be a tough battle, with Oppo and Vivo sharing the same objective, and both willing to spend big on above-the-line marketing to build their brands in a way that Xiaomi is not.”