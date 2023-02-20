3 useful iMessage features you didn’t know existed

For Apple users, iMessage continues to be the most reliable messaging service. Over the years, Apple has added a lot of new features, which make texting on iMessage a lot more fun than sending a regular text message.

Here are five ways to send a message on your iPhone to your friends and family.

Add effects to your text iMessages

You can now send a text message on an iPhone with both style and substance. Users with iOS 16 can now add effects like Invisible Ink, Baloon, Confetti, Lasers, and Echo. Depending on the type of effect, either the entire screen will change its style or the text bubble will appear differently. One can select the Baloon effect to send birthday wishes. Similarly, the Invisible Ink effect works best when you want to start gossiping with your bestie.

To send a message with a special effect, just long press on the send button and select the effect that you would like to add to your text message. From the same menu, you can also preview the effect.

iMessage also allows users to edit a previously sent message (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express) iMessage also allows users to edit a previously sent message (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)

Reply/react to iMessages

You can also reply to a text message with the same effect. Long press on a message that you want to reply to, type your message, and then long press on the send button to access the effects. Again, this feature only works if the other person is also using an iPhone.

Don’t want to reply using a text message, then you can also react using an emoji or a Memoji, and it’s really a fun way to keep the conversations interesting.

Sent something in a hurry, now you can edit it

iMessage also lets you edit the message that you have sent in a hurry, although, once you edit it, it will be shown that the message has been edited, although the other person won’t be able to access the initial text message.