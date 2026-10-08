IMC 2026: Ericsson to export made-in-India antennas to Europe and other global markets

Ericsson on Wednesday, October 7, announced plans to ramp up local production of antennas and other telecom equipment in India, while also exporting made-in-India gear to global markets such as Europe, for the first time.
The Swedish manufacturer said that more than 15,000 antennas and 25 million components have been produced in India since July 2025. Its antenna portfolio is designed to support 5G standalone and AI-ready networks as well as future network evolutions.
Ericsson made the announcement regarding its India-manufactured, export-ready antennas at the tenth edition of the India Mobile Congress 2026 organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).
The four-day annual telecom conference and exhibition is being held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi from October 7 to October 10, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to formally inaugurate the event today (October 8)
Ericsson’s export-ready antennas manufactured in India were first rolled out in 2025. Since then, the company said it has continued to expand local capabilities across sourcing, engineering, manufacturing and exports, serving customers in India and international markets.
As mobile networks move towards 5G Standalone, AI-driven operations and future network architectures, antennas are becoming increasingly important to network performance. Ericsson’s push to manufacture more of this telecom equipment locally also aligns with India’s broader drive to strengthen domestic telecom manufacturing and build the country into a global export hub for such gear.
“India is an important part of Ericsson’s global innovation, engineering and manufacturing footprint. The production of more than 15,000 antennas and 25 million components shows how quickly this ecosystem is developing and the contribution it can make both in India and globally. Together with our partners, we are developing the capabilities needed for the next generation of high-performing, energy-efficient and AI-ready networks,” Andres Vicente, CEO, Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said onstage at the company’s booth in the IMC 2026 Exhibition Hall.
“We are building an end-to-end antenna ecosystem that combines local sourcing and manufacturing with Ericsson’s global engineering capabilities. As networks become more intelligent and programmable, antenna performance will be increasingly important in getting the most from spectrum, sites and network investments. Expanding these capabilities in India strengthens both our ability to serve customers locally and India’s contribution to Ericsson’s global operations,” Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, Ericsson, said in a statement.
Ericsson’s antenna system is designed as a solution for network impact, helping communications service providers improve coverage and capacity, strengthen uplink performance, use spectrum more efficiently, and reduce network energy consumption. The company’s expanding antenna portfolio also supports the industry’s transition toward more intelligent, programmable and energy-efficient networks.
Ericsson said it will continue to strengthen its antenna ecosystem in India, and advance local engineering, manufacturing, and export capabilities while supporting communication service providers in building high-performing, energy-efficient, and future-ready networks.