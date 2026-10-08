IMC 2026: Ericsson to export made-in-India antennas to Europe and other global markets

Ericsson on Wednesday, October 7, announced plans to ramp up local production of antennas and other telecom equipment in India, while also exporting made-in-India gear to global markets such as Europe, for the first time.

The Swedish manufacturer said that more than 15,000 antennas and 25 million components have been produced in India since July 2025. Its antenna portfolio is designed to support 5G standalone and AI-ready networks as well as future network evolutions.

Ericsson made the announcement regarding its India-manufactured, export-ready antennas at the tenth edition of the India Mobile Congress 2026 organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).