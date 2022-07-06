‘iMac Pro’ with Apple Silicon in the works, but it’s not coming anytime soon

It is known for a while now that Apple has been working on reviving the “iMac Pro” but it now looks like we need to wait a little longer to get our hands on the high-end Mac desktop computer. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, development on the larger-screen iMac Pro is still happening and Apple isn’t ready to launch the device anytime soon.

Gurman believes Apple is working on at least two iMac models, likely using the “M3” chipset. While one model is likely to be the updated 24-inch iMac, the other is said to be the successor to the “iMac Pro.” The latter model, which will be geared toward the professional market will “use a variation of the M3 chip, likely an M3 Pro and M3 Max.”

Apple made headlines when it announced the discontinuation of the iMac Pro last year. The powerful, all-in-one desktop computer was essentially a stopgap between the high-end iMac and the 2019 Mac Pro. When announced in 2017, Apple touted the machine as a “love letter to developers” but the product got discontinued after one iteration. It wasn’t a failure but the launch of the Mac Pro in 2019 made the iMac Pro less appealing to the market it caters to, primarily creators, video editors and coders.

Earlier this year, when Apple debuted the Mac Studio there were murmurs that the Cupertino-based tech giant might not launch the next-generation iMac Pro. Now, it appears that Apple isn’t ready to give up on the iMac Pro yet as there are still takers for the AIO desktop-class professional machine.

For Apple, the Mac business is critical. Under the leadership of Tim Cook, Apple is rethinking its Mac, which had started to look stale and unappealing, especially to the professional market. Apple’s decision to ditch Intel proved pivotal for the company. Apple’s M-series chips have been praised for power efficiency and battery life, and that helped the company’s Mac business soar. The first M1 Apple chip was launched in 2020 in a MacBook Air. Since then, the entire Mac lineup (with exception of Mac Pro) is powered by Apple’s custom silicon.