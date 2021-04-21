iMac 2021: What you need know about Apple’s new colourful all-in-one desktop

Apple’s new playful iMac is landed, and it looks quite different from previous generation models. During its first hardware announcement on Tuesday, Apple introduced the long-awaited redesigned all-in-one desktop computer with the ultrathin profile and the M1 chip inside. This is the first time in years the iMac has received a design upgrade, giving the traditional desktop computer a much-needed makeover. The new iMac is exciting, but is it worth the $1299 price? Let’s find out.

New design language

The latest iMac is an ode to the classic iMac G3 that created ripples when it made its debut in 1998. Given that the new iMac comes in seven candy colour options (green, yellow, orange, red, purple, blue, and silver), there is an element of nostalgia yet Apple’s new all-in-one desktop looks modern. The new iMac is thinner than ever, with the squared-off design language. It’s just 11.5 millimetres thin, while the overall volume of the iMac is 50 per cent less than old models. Then there is a new power connector that attaches magnetically to the back of the desktop. There’s also an ethernet port on the power adapter. As far as connectivity options are concerned, users will get up to 4 USB-C ports, and two thunderbolt ports on the back.

A new 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display

The new iMac has a 24-inch, 4.5K display with thinner borders and 11.3 million pixels. The screen is bright enough with 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide colour gamut, and over a billion colours. While the new iMac’ screen doesn’t look remotely close to Apple’s Pro XDR Display, the 24-inch display does surely is a stunner. And yes, it also gets True technology and an anti-reflective coating.

M1 processor inside

Inside the new iMac is the M1processor and not an Intel-powered chipset. Thanks to Apple’s own silicon inside, the company was able to get away with the bulky thermal system, and able to give the iMac a makeover it deserved. Since the desktop computer is powered by the M1 processor–the same chip that powers the updated iPad Pro and MacBook Air– the redesigned iMac will be speedy and more powerful. It’s going to be fast, with Apple claiming the machine will be 85 per cent faster than the previous iMac that ran on an Intel processor.

A new camera

Not just the iMac is getting the powerful Apple silicon inside, it also comes with a 1080p front-facing camera with a new sensor along with new microphones. Expect the camera quality to be much better noise reduction and improved auto exposure. That means your Zoom calls aren’t going to be terrible.

A six-speaker surround system, new keyboard

For the first time, Apple is bringing six speakers to the iMac with support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. So watching a Netflix show or catching up on an action movie will be much better on the new iMac. And that’s not all. The new iMac is also getting a new magic keyboard that supports TouchID as well as a dedicated emoji key.

Preorders kick-off on April 30

k-off April 30The new 2021 iMac starts at Rs 119,900 and will cost Rs 159,900 if you want the top-end version with more powerful graphics. It is to be noted that the base iMac model comes with a 7-core GPU and an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. It is available in four colour options: green, pink, blue, and silver. In case interested, you can pre-order the new iMac beginning April 30. New iMacs will hit retail shelves in May.