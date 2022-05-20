IFA Berlin to kick off from September 2, major exhibitors onboard

IFA Berlin is coming back this year after being cancelled for two years. The global trade show that takes place in Germany, will kick off on September 2 this year and go on till September 6. Organisers of the event suggest that we will be able to see as many new products as we saw during the last show, which was held pre-pandemic in 2019.

Two-thirds of IFA’s top exhibitors have reportedly already confirmed their attendance at the event this year, suggest the organisers.

IFA Berlin was set to go ahead last year as well, until a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in South East Asia forced the event to cancel in May last year. The exhibition area was instead turned into a vaccination center and an emergency hospital. Preparations for IFA 2022 have since been in the works.

How to get Tickets for IFA Berlin 2022

Those who want to experience IFA Berlin in-person can already go ahead and book tickets. Tickets can be purchased from the IFA Berlin website, and start at EUR 35 (about Rs 2868) and go up to EUR 97 (about Rs 7951).

The EUR 35 discount ticket is the Super-early-bird ticket and it is available from now until May 31. Meanwhile, the regular Early Bird ticket will be available from June 1 to August 31. From September 1, the single day ticket will cost EUR 52.

Those who want to visit the show for multiple days can get the two day ticket for EUR 61 between June 1 and August 31, or for EUR 75 from September 1. If you want to visit all five days, you can get the five-day ticket for EUR 97 starting from June 1 this year.