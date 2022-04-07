IFA Berlin 2022 to happen between September 2 and 6

German tech expo IFA Berlin will happen between September 2 and 6. After the cancellation of IFA 2021 due to the pandemic, IFA 2022 will be back, allowing companies to showcase their latest developments in consumer electronics, home appliances, information technology and telecommunications.

IFA is known for being the venue where the world's biggest tech companies announce the latest smartphones, PCs, TVs and much more. IFA also has a Virtual Market Place where trade show visitors and attendees can find information on exhibiting companies and their products.

Get ready for #IFA2022 🚀

Over five days, from 2 to 6 September 2022, we will bring together global leading brands across consumer electronics, home appliances, information technology and telecommunications: https://t.co/uydppg0izs pic.twitter.com/wLY9R1AiVY — IFA Berlin (@IFA_Berlin) April 6, 2022

“Now, though, it’s finally time to ‘get real’ and once again organize a full-size trade show at the grounds of Messe Berlin and in a city that is not only the capital of Europe’s largest consumer market but evolved as a European media hub as well,” said Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director, Executive Vice President Messe Berlin Group, in a press statement.

Since April 1 2022, participants attending major events in Germany, such as trade shows, can do so without having to present any proof of testing, recovery or vaccination, according to IFA. IFA also claims that visitors from over 115 countries have bought their tickets.

The expo’s 2021 edition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions as there were also uncertainties regarding the rollout of vaccine programs at the time. Since the show was cancelled, its venue was used as a vaccination centre and emergency hospital at the time.

Martin Ecknig, CEO of Messe Berlin, believes that IFA 2022 has the potential to be the first truly global trade show for the consumer electronics industry since the start of the pandemic, offering high visibility and relevance to the industry, retail and media. Messe Berlin is a state-owned trade fair company and venue that hosts IFA.