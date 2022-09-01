scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Live now

IFA 2022 Live Updates: All the latest news from Europe’s biggest tech show

IFA 2022, Europe’s biggest tech show, is back and this time it’s happening in person.

By: Tech Desk
New Delhi | September 1, 2022 8:11:50 am
This week, a few hundred thousand members of the tech industry descend on Berlin for IFA, Europe’s biggest tech show.

IFA 2022, Europe’s biggest tech show, is back and this time it’s happening in person after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show runs from Friday, September 2 through Tuesday, September 6 with keynotes, events and announcements all day and night. However, the conference actually starts today, with many companies intended to offer a preview of what’s about to come next. LG, Samsung, Asus, and Nokia are usually the big names that showcase the latest consumer devices and appliances.

In recent years, the focus has shifted. Many big companies have opted to make announcements on their own stages. That being said, tech shows like IFA are still relevant. Asus, for instance, used IFA 2022 to launch its first laptop with a foldable screen. LG, meanwhile, will be showcasing the world’s largest OLED TV as well as a 42-inch OLED TV with a bendable display. There’s plenty to see and take in beyond TVs and laptops.

Live Blog

Most of the new tech we see in Berlin won’t ship right away. But IFA remains a good opportunity to see what our big tech companies are thinking about the coming months or years. 

IFA, or Internationale Funkausstellung, is Europe's biggest tech show. For its 2022 edition, the fair will take place from Friday, September 2 2022 to Tuesday, September 6 2022 in Berlin. Express techie will be closely looking at the latest trends, gadgets,  off-beat products, and absurd devices at Europe’s biggest tech show. 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:11:50 am