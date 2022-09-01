IFA 2022 Live Updates: All the latest news from Europe’s biggest tech show

This week, a few hundred thousand members of the tech industry descend on Berlin for IFA, Europe’s biggest tech show.

IFA 2022, Europe’s biggest tech show, is back and this time it’s happening in person after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show runs from Friday, September 2 through Tuesday, September 6 with keynotes, events and announcements all day and night. However, the conference actually starts today, with many companies intended to offer a preview of what’s about to come next. LG, Samsung, Asus, and Nokia are usually the big names that showcase the latest consumer devices and appliances.

In recent years, the focus has shifted. Many big companies have opted to make announcements on their own stages. That being said, tech shows like IFA are still relevant. Asus, for instance, used IFA 2022 to launch its first laptop with a foldable screen. LG, meanwhile, will be showcasing the world’s largest OLED TV as well as a 42-inch OLED TV with a bendable display. There’s plenty to see and take in beyond TVs and laptops.