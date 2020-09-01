IFA 2020: What to expect from Europe’s biggest consumer tech show

Europe's biggest tech show, known as IFA, kicks off in Berlin this week

The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA), Europe’s biggest technology show, kicks off Thursday in Berlin, Germany. This time, the trade show will be scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. That said, major manufacturers, including LG, Huawei, Qualcomm and Realme will all be showing off their latest products and making new announcements. The show is running across the first week of September (3 to 5).

From new smartphones, laptops, TVs to tablets, here’s what we expect to see at this year’s IFA Berlin trade show.

Qualcomm at IFA 2020

Having just launched the new Snapdragon 732G chipset, Qualcomm doesn’t seem to be launching a new mobile processor at IFA 2020. Instead, the chipset giant alongside its parters could announce new products powered by existing Snapdragon processors. Qualcomm president Christiano Amon will be the key speaker at the IFA opening ceremony and will likely talk about the benefits of 5G.

Huawei at IFA 2020

A new Mate series is around the corner, though we don’t expect Huawei to launch its upcoming flagships at IFA 2020. The Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro are likely to be announced in a separate event in Autumn. Still, we expect Huawei to announce something big during the biggest and oldest consumer electronics trade fairs in the world. The announcement of the Kirin 1020 chipset is expected at IFA 2020. The Kirin 1020 will be the first chip to utilise TSMC’s 5nm process.

LG will be showcasing its recently announced PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020. LG will be showcasing its recently announced PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020.

LG at IFA 2020

LG has been regular at IFA, and this year won’t be different. This year, LG promises to talk about “how our life will look in the future”. It could mean anything. For sure, LG will showcase new appliances and connected smart devices at this year’s tech show. It wouldn’t be a surprise if LG announced the rumoured “Wing”, its upcoming smartphone that will have a rotating display.

Realme at IFA 2020

Realme recently announced that it will be attending IFA 2020 for the first time. The Chinese phone maker has set its eyes on the European market, so a global launch of the Realme X3 Pro is very much on the cards. As per Realme, the brand will “introduce its latest brand and product strategy”. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Honor will announce the brand’s first rugged smartwatch at IFA 2020. Honor will announce the brand’s first rugged smartwatch at IFA 2020.

Honor at IFA 2020

The Huawei-owned brand is also attending this year’s IFA trade show. While we don’t expect Honor to launch any new smartphone, the brand could use IFA 2020 to venture into new products. A rugged smartwatch, dubbed “Watch GS Pro” is already confirmed. Details are thin, but we expect the watch to be more durable and capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions.

Samsung, Sony to skip IFA 2020

Samsung and Sony have announced that they won’t be participating in IFA 2020. Instead, both tech titans plan to hold separate events. Samsung is holding its own event called Life Unstoppable, where the company is expected to new TVs and smart appliances. Sony, on the other hand, its own online event on September 17. The Japanese giant will reportedly introduce Xperia 5 II, the successor to the Xperia 5. Sony is also rumoured to announce new TVs and other products during the same September 17 event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.