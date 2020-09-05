Realme at IFA 2020: Realme Narzo 20 series, 55-inch smart TV confirmed

Representational image (Image: Realme)

It is for the first time that Realme has participated at IFA, Europe’s biggest tech show. At the event, Realme announced the second edition of Narzo series aka Narzo 20 series. To recollect, Realme introduced the Narzo series earlier this year with the launch of Narzo 10 smartphones. Announcing the Narzo 20 series the company said that the phone under the series will offer powerful performance.

Realme Narzo 10 and 10A were launched in the country amid the lockdown. The company said that the Narzo series is “customized for those who care most about the performance, especially online users who love to play games.” The Narzo 10 series debuted with MediaTek Helio G70 and Helio G80 processor. As of now, there are no details about the specifications of the Realme Narzo 20 series.

At the IFA 2020 event, Realme revealed details of all its smartphone series as well as AIoT products. The company said that the Realme C series is focused on offering a big display and battery, while the number series will be offering flash charging and good camera setup, and trendsetting design. The latest addition to the series is the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro that launched in India earlier this week.

The company further said that the Realme V series is focused on solving low battery issues in the 5G era with flash charging and a big battery. The Realme X series, on the other hand, is focused on offering lighter and thinner 5G flagship with powerful performance.

Relame has announced to launch over 50 AIoT products in 2020 and 100 in 2021. The company also announced that in 2020 Q4, Realme will launch the first 55-inch TV with wide color gamut, wireless and TWS ANC earphone built on ANC technology, mid and high-end smartphones, and smart camera and smart bulb.

To recollect, Realme has previously launched 32-inch and 43-inch Realme TV variants in India. The company is yet to reveal the launch timeline of the 55-inch Realme Smart TV. The Realme TV 55-inch comes with 108 per cent NTSC, ultra-HD resolution sceen with HDR support. It is expected to be bundled with Android TV 9 Pie software.

