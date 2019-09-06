IFA 2019: From Nokia phones to Amazon OLED TV, all that has been announced so far

IFA is the biggest consumer technology showcase in Europe which is held every year in Berlin. This year the event kicked off on Tuesday, September 4 and we have seen some top gadgets that have been launched by various manufacturers. Today we take a look at those gadgets that have been unveiled so far at IFA 2019.

Advertising

Amazon’s first OLED TV

At the ongoing IFA 2019 in Berlin, Amazon unveiled its first OLED Fire TV Edition with a built-in far-field Alexa voice control. The new OLED TV from Amazon will be sold in Germany, in 55-inch and 65-inch models, starting from 1299 Euro (or approx Rs 1,02,875). This high-end TV will hit the stores on November 21. It has been manufactured by Grundig.

The new OLED TV comes with the support of HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The key highlight of this TV is that it has as many as eight built-in microphones which allow hands-free Alexa voice control. Those who might be concerned about their privacy for them Grundig will also be preparing a variant of the OLED Fire TV without the built-in mics. The Grundig OLED Fire TV Edition starts at 1,299 Euro and is available for pre-order on Amazon.de. Other than the OLED Fire TV Edition, Grundig also announced a number of low-end and mid-range smart TVs.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition

At IFA 2019, Asus unveiled the Ultimate Edition of the ROG Phone 2. The new gaming-centric smartphone is exactly the same in terms of the looks to the ROG Phone 2 unveiled in July. Now, the feature that makes the Ultimate Edition different from the regular version is 12GB RAM and a whopping 1TB storage. Apart from this, there are no other differences between the two devices. Both of them have a 6.59-inch FHD 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 855 processor, a dual-camera setup on the back, and a 6,000mAh battery. The Ultimate Edition will cost 1,199 Euro (or approx Rs 95,220) and it will hit the market in October. However, there is no word yet on the release of the ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition in India.

Advertising

Sony Xperia 5

Sony unveiled its new Sony Xperia 5 smartphone, which is a compact version of the Xperia 1 at the IFA 2019. This high-end Android phone comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9. Like the Xperia 1, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and has a triple camera setup (12MP regular + 12MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide) on the back. The handset also supports Dolby Atmos. The Xperia 5 comes in four colours, and it’s also compatible with the PS4’s Dualshock 4 controllers Pricing has not been revealed yet, but the device is expected to launch in Europe in October.

Acer Chromebook 314

Taiwan-based technology giant Acer unveiled its new Acer Chromebook 314 at IFA 2019 in Berlin. The company has said that it will be coming to India later this year. The Acer Chromebook 314 comes with a 14-inch display and it is powered by either a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 or a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processor. The Chromebook 314 will be made available in the country from December starting from Rs 42,000.

Puma Wear OS smartwatch

At IFA 2019, Puma has launched its first-ever smartwatch which runs on the Wear OS. The smartwatch sports a 1.9-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor. The company has tied up with Fossil who are manufacturing this watch. The smartwatch’s case is made out of nylon and aluminum and a silicone strap. The company did not mention whether those silicon straps are interchangeable.

Coming to the software, the users get all the standard software features that are usually available on any other Wear OS-powered smartwatch. There’s access to Google Assistant. Plus, the watch also supports Google Play to make in-store purchases with the smartwatch. The Puma Wear OS watch comes in three colour options: yellow, black and rose gold.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2729 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough and more

HMD Global has launched as many as five Nokia phones at IFA 2019. These phones include 2G feature phone Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. This apart, it has also unveiled its wireless PowerEarbuds in two colour options. The Nokia 800 marks the company’s entry into the rugged smartphone category, while Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are successors to Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1 respectively.

Nokia has revamped the design on Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 and both the Android One phones come with a triple camera setup at the back. Click here to read more about each of these Nokia phones.