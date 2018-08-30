IFA 2018: Samsung Q900R 8K TV unveiled with AI upscaling and more

Samsung Q900R offers Real 8K Resolution, which is capable of 4,000 nit peak brightness. Samsung Q900R offers Real 8K Resolution, which is capable of 4,000 nit peak brightness.

Samsung unveiled the Q900R QLED 8K TV at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany. It comes in four ultra-large screen sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch. Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV will hit shelves towards the end of September.

Samsung Q900R offers Real 8K Resolution, and is capable of 4,000 nit peak brightness. This is what generates four times more pixels than a 4K UHD TV and 16 times more pixels than a full HD TV. Q HDR 8K optimizes the brightness levels, aiming to produce for natural-looking colours.

The lack of 8K content at the moment can be a problem. That is where Samsung’s proprietary 8K AI Upscaling technology comes in handy. It is based on artificial intelligence, which makes both the picture and sound quality to a level compatible with 8K.

The company claims that its Quantum Processor 8K handles the content to make it appear in 8K quality regardless of the source quality and format i.e., streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB and mirroring.

Samsung Q900R TV has certain unique features. It can recognise a number of connected entertainment devices such as audio devices connected via an optical cable with One Remote. It can automatically identify the TV’s image source and audio output while offering more features like Ambient Mode.

Its One Invisible Connection feature operates from a standard 5 meters distance to let users decide how and where they want to place the TV. SmartThings feature offers a great amount of information to users, in addition to personalised recommendations to find live and OTT content on TV.

