IFA 2018: Microsoft announces Windows 10 October 2018 update

Called the ‘Windows 10 October 2018 update’, the Redmond-based company plans to reveal new specifications within the next few days. Called the ‘Windows 10 October 2018 update’, the Redmond-based company plans to reveal new specifications within the next few days.

At IFA 2018, Microsoft has announced the upcoming update to Windows 10. Called the ‘Windows 10 October 2018 update’, the Redmond-based company plans to reveal new specifications within next few days. Codenamed Redstone 5, this feature will be made available to more than 700 million devices running Windows 10.

Key features in this version of Windows 10 include a cloud clipboard that syncs across machines, dark mode on File Explorer, an updated snipping tool, improvements to Microsoft Edge, as well as performance data from the OS’ Xbox Game Bar. In addition, Erin Chapple, corporate vice president, Microsoft, said that the company will be testing more features, which will be included later on to ‘Windows 10 October 2018’ updates.

Though these features have been tested by members of the Windows Insider programme, the final lineup of new features and app improvements will only be known next month.

Also read: Microsoft Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17713: Here are the new changes

Microsoft Edge has been slated to receive the bulk of the Windows 10 October 2018 upgrades, as it will feature ‘Search Preview’ as part of the update. This will come alongside a fluent bar design, that shows an acrylic title bar, and grey window borders. Besides this, browser tabs will be visible with the ‘Alt+Tab’ option. Also, Windows 10 users will be able to access ‘Auto Sign-In’, which will feature biometric security options.

At its IFA address, Microsoft had also announced new laptops compatible with Windows 10. These include Lenovo’s Yoga C630 and Yoga Book C930, Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1, Surface Go, and Acer Predator Triton 900, among others. Of these, the Yoga C630 will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 processor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd