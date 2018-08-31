IFA 2018: Huawei announces HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor based on 7nm technology

Huawei is yet to disclose the clock speed of the new Kirin 980 processor. Huawei is yet to disclose the clock speed of the new Kirin 980 processor.

Huawei has launched its new flagship processor, HiSilicon Kirin 980 at IFA 2018 being held in Berlin. It is the world’s first chipset to be based upon TSMC’s 7nm manufacturing process. The new processor comes with an integrated Dual NPU AI processor. Huawei claims the Kirin 980 comes with best-in-class performance, efficiency and connectivity features.

Kirin 980 consists of an 8-core CPU which has two high powered Cortex-A76 cores, two power efficient Cortex-A76 cores and four low power Cortex A55 cores. The company said in the keynote, they will be using their in-house developed Flex-scheduling technology to increase efficiency by assigning the right tasks to the right cores. The company is yet to disclose the clock speed of the processor. However, they did say that it is much higher compared to the previous generation.

Coming to the graphics, Huawei has decided to pair the new Kirin 980 chipset with the Mali-G76 GPU. The Mali-G76 GPU is much more effective and efficient compared to the previous generation Mali-G72 GPU, which was used with the Hisilicon Kirin 970 processor. According to the company, the new GPU paired with their GPU Turbo technology will recognise when a demanding game is running and provide optimal gaming performance.

Also Read: Huawei overtakes Apple to become no 2 worldwide smartphone vendor in Q2 2018: Gartner

The Kirin 980 is 37 per cent better in terms of performance compared to the Kirin 970 processor, according to the company. Additionally, it is said to be 20 per cent better in terms of performance and 40 per cent more efficient than any other processor based on the 10nm process, a dig at the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 perhaps.

Also Read: Huawei asks FTC for help as smartphone maker fights restrictions

Kirin 980 is also the first chipset to support the new 2133MHz LPDDR4X RAM which helps the dual NPU chip perform much more efficiently. It is being said that the new Dual NPU chip can recognise up to 4,500 images in a minute.

Huawei is holding an event in London on October 16, where it will launch the new Mate 20 series globally. The new Mate 20 series will be the first smartphone series to be powered by the new HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd