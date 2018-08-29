IFA 2018: Here is everything Acer announced from laptops, mixed reality headsets and more

Acer also expanded its Aspire Notebook and all-in-one PC portfolio. Let’s take a look at everything Acer announced today at IFA 2018. Acer also expanded its Aspire Notebook and all-in-one PC portfolio. Let’s take a look at everything Acer announced today at IFA 2018.

Acer at IFA 2018 witnessed quite a few exciting product launches in Berlin, Germany today. Acer expanded its Nitro and Predator gaming portfolio and announced first of its kind Windows Mixed Reality headset. Acer also announced two new PL and SL projector series aimed at classrooms and businesses. Acer also expanded its Aspire Notebook and all-in-one PC portfolio. Let’s take a look at everything Acer announced today at IFA 2018:

Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality headset

Acer OJO 500 features a detachable design, which makes it easy to clean and store. It offers an integrated audio system that eliminates the need for headphones. Its built-in speakers can direct sound directly towards ears. It has a patented IPD technology that ensures a gap between the eye’s pupil and the display. It has 6 degrees of freedom positional tracking. Users can personalise the headset. Acer OJO 500 will be available in North America starting at $399 (approximately Rs 28,175) and EMEA starting at €499 (Rs 41,103) in November.

Acer Laser Projectors

Acer announced its new PL and SL series projectors, the Acer PL6610 (WUXGA), PL6510 (1080p), SL6610 (WUXGA) and the SL6510 (1080p). Acer SL series projectors are best suited for short throw projection in tight spaces such as classrooms. Acer PL series projectors, on the other hand, are ideal for customers who are less space conscious. Acer did not reveal the exact price and availability details.

Acer Nitro/Predator gaming portfolio

Acer announced the all-new Predator XB273K gaming monitor featuring ultra-high definition (3840×2160) resolution and Nvidia G-Sync. Then comes the Acer Nitro XV273K monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync and up to a 1ms Visual Response Boost for higher refresh rates and ultra-high resolution. Acer’s new Predator Thronos gaming chair, on the other hand, flaunts an ergonomic design with support for three 27-inch gaming monitors, in addition to a steel structure design.

Acer Aspire Notebook and All-in-One PC portfolio

The all-new Acer Aspire Z 24 is aimed at users who are more into web browsing, social media posting, watching movies and casual gaming. It is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7+ desktop processors with support for up to 32GB of Intel Optane memory and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. It runs on 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8705G or i5-8305G processor featuring Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics The Aspire 5 is best suited for users who need a powerful notebook for media consumption.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd