Idea’s Rs 75 prepaid recharge plan launched with 1GB data, 300 minutes voice calling

Idea has rolled out its prepaid recharge offer of Rs 75 that gives users data as well as call and SMS benefits. The plan can be availed in all circles where Idea offers its 4G services including, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerela, and more. This was first reported by TelecomTalk. Idea recharge offer is similar to Rs 98 pack by Reliance Jio and Vodafone’s Rs 47 plan. Idea’s prepaid recharge plan of Rs 75 offers 300 minutes of voice calling, along with a total of 1GB 2G/3G/4G data and 100 SMS. The validity is 28 days. Those who recharge with the plan can also avail 18,000 local, STD and roaming seconds.

In comparison, Reliance Jio has a slightly expensive Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack that gives users 2GB data for 28 days. Unlimited calls and 300 SMS for the validity period is also included. Jio users also get a complimentary subscription to the company’s suite of apps. Vodafone recently announced its Rs 47 prepaid tariff plan in the Chennai, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh circles. The plan offers its customers 7,500 seconds or 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling benefits, along with 50 local and national SMS free and 500MB of 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days.

Last month, Airtel revamped its Rs 99 prepaid plan which now offers 2GB data for a total period of 28 days. The Airtel prepaid plan appears to have been rolled out to limited circles. The Rs 99 plan, though, will continue to offer unlimited voice calling and 100 daily SMSes over 28 days. It initially offered 1GB for the entire month.

