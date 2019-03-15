Idea offers free one-year Amazon Prime subscription to Nirvana postpaid customers

Idea is offering free one-year subscription of Amazon Prime with its Nirvana postpaid plans. Amazon’s Prime service bundles access to Prime Video, Prime Music and as well as early and exclusive access to deals on the e-commerce site.

Notably, the annual Amazon Prime annual subscription costs Rs 999, though Idea Nirvana postpaid customers with plan of Rs 399 or above can avail the subscription for free.

To avail the offer, Idea customers will need to download the Idea Movies and TV app from App Store or Google Play Store. Users can then generate OTP and validate by entering their mobile number. Click on the Idea – Amazon offer banner in the app to activate the membership.

Amazon Prime yearly subscription at no extra cost is available for Vodafone Red customers as well. Vodafone Red postpaid plans start at Rs 399.

“Today’s customers are digitally savvy and want more freedom and flexibility in the way they consume content. We understand the need to offer a great content experience to our consumers. Through this strategic relationship with Amazon Prime, we are further strengthening our content proposition and our commitment to offer the best to our customers,” Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd said in a press statement.