Idea launches 4G service in Kolkata, offers 10GB free 4G data

Vodafone Idea has announced 4G services in Kolkata

Vodafone Idea Ltd has announced 4G services for Idea subscribers in Kolkata. As part of festive season offers, the company will give 10GB of free 4G data to all the users in the region. The offer comes with a validity period of 7 days.

Notably, the one-time 4G launch data offer will be valid till October 20. Idea subscribers can avail the free 10GB data by dialling *800*444# from Idea number on 4G supported smartphone. In addition, Idea is offering complimentary 4G SIM card upgrade for its user-base in Kolkata. Idea subscribers can avail the offer from retail outlets and company’s showrooms across the city.

To recall, Vodafone and Idea Cellular announced the completion of the merger in August this year. Under the partnership, Idea has been renamed as Vodafone Idea Ltd and the combination is said to have an all India revenue market share of 32.2 per cent. With the completion of the merger of Vodafone and Idea, customers of Idea will now be able to use 4G on ICR (Intra Circle Roaming) on Vodafone.

“We are delighted to extend our world-class 4G services to over 3.1 million Idea customers in Kolkata, fulfilling their ever-increasing infotainment needs with a Free 10 GB Data offer, during the auspicious occasion of Durgo Pujo. Additionally, with nearly 1200 sites on ICR in Rest of West Bengal circle, Idea users in the state will enjoy unmatched 4G coverage and seamless data experience,” Shivan Bhargava, Circle Head, Kolkata and RoB, Vodafone Idea Ltd said in a press statement.

