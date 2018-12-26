Idea Cellular’s new Rs 392 prepaid plan offers 1.4GB daily data for 60 days

Idea Cellular has introduced a new Rs 392 pre-paid plan under which it is offering customers data, calling and SMS benefits for 60 days according to a report by TelecomTalkInfo. Under the plan, consumers will get 1.4GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data along with unlimited voice calls with FUP and 100 daily SMS.

The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 250 minutes per day and up to 1,000 minutes per week. Additionally, users can only make voice calls to only 100 unique numbers. A similar limit is imposed by Vodafone on its customers.

We checked on the Idea Cellular website, and it is currently showing that the new plan is available for consumers to get in Delhi and NCR. However, the benefits and validity are not the same as the plan we get to see in the plan being reported by TelecomTalkInfo.

According to the plan listed on the company’s website, consumers will get unlimited calling benefits with FUP, free roaming, 1GB of daily 3G/2G data and 100 daily SMSes. The plan will come with a validity of 54 days.

Airtel recently upgraded its Rs 448 prepaid plan offering users 1.5GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data along with unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily SMSes and free access to Airtel’s portfolio of online content apps for 82 days. Vodafone also recently revised its Rs 458 prepaid plan offering users 1.4GB of daily 4G/3G data, unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days.