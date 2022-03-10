ICICI Bank partners with Amazon Pay for FASTag: Here’s how to activate

ICICI Bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to issue a co-branded FASTag that can be ordered, tracked and recharged through the Amazon Pay app. The government had made it mandatory for all vehicles to have a FASTag since February 16, 2021. Customers who pay in cash are required to pay twice the amount.

FASTags are often stuck on the windshield of vehicles and are RFID-enabled (Radio Frequency Identification), meaning that a scanner at the toll plaza can identify the tags and automatically deduct the toll from the user. In theory, vehicles do not need to stop or queue up.

The process to order the tag via Amazon Pay is fairly simple. You will need an Amazon Pay account though.

First, go to the Amazon Pay screen on the Amazon app. Once there, find and click on the “Recharge & Buy Fastag” button which will be under the Recharge section.

You will be taken to the next screen where you should click on the yellow “Buy Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag” button. This should open an ICICI bank webpage in your phone’s browser.

Once on the page, enter your personal details and vehicle details. Then, verify your mobile number through an OTP and complete payment. The order will be placed.

The tag also has a launch offer till March 31, 2022, where users can earn a Rs 100 fee waiver. Also, Amazon Prime members can earn 1 per cent cashback on all transactions up to Rs 1500 a month.

More than 615 toll plazas of NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and more than 100 toll plazas on state highways have adopted FASTags. The number is expected to continue increasing.