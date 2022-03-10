scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Breaking News

ICICI Bank partners with Amazon Pay for FASTag: Here’s how to activate

The co-branded FASTag can be ordered, tracked and recharged through the Amazon Pay app.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2022 7:17:55 pm
A toll plaza with a FASTag banner. Amazon Pay and ICICI have partnered to offer a new co-branded FasTagICICI Bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to issue a co-branded FASTag that can be ordered, tracked and recharged through the Amazon Pay app. (File photo)

ICICI Bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to issue a co-branded FASTag that can be ordered, tracked and recharged through the Amazon Pay app. The government had made it mandatory for all vehicles to have a FASTag since February 16, 2021. Customers who pay in cash are required to pay twice the amount.

FASTags are often stuck on the windshield of vehicles and are RFID-enabled (Radio Frequency Identification), meaning that a scanner at the toll plaza can identify the tags and automatically deduct the toll from the user. In theory, vehicles do not need to stop or queue up.

The process to order the tag via Amazon Pay is fairly simple. You will need an Amazon Pay account though.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

First, go to the Amazon Pay screen on the Amazon app. Once there, find and click on the “Recharge & Buy Fastag” button which will be under the Recharge section.

You will be taken to the next screen where you should click on the yellow “Buy Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag” button. This should open an ICICI bank webpage in your phone’s browser.

Once on the page, enter your personal details and vehicle details. Then, verify your mobile number through an OTP and complete payment. The order will be placed.

Explained |What are FASTags, how do you get one, and how much does it cost?

The tag also has a launch offer till March 31, 2022, where users can earn a Rs 100 fee waiver. Also, Amazon Prime members can earn 1 per cent cashback on all transactions up to Rs 1500 a month.

More than 615 toll plazas of NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and more than 100 toll plazas on state highways have adopted FASTags. The number is expected to continue increasing.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 10: Latest News

Advertisement