ICC World Cup 2019: Croma says flat TV sales grew 22% in India in June

Cricket fever has gripped India with the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. The cricket season has revealed some interesting trends in TV buying. As per data provided by Indian consumer electronics retail chain Croma, there has been a significant change in buying patterns of flat television sets category across India in June, which grew overall by about 22 per cent. Croma says this is around 130 per cent higher than their normal monthly sales.

Samsung, LG, and Sony were among the top-selling TV brands in India in the month of June. The sales of 65-inch and larger television sets grew by about 140 per cent, while sales of 40-inch to 43-inch TVs grew by about 50 per cent respectively.

To reiterate, the data is of flat TV set sales by Croma in June PAN India and from 134 stores across 32 cities and does not include online sales. The overall hike in sales of flat TV sets during the cricket season suggests people prefer bigger television sets to enjoy cricket matches.

The ICC World Cup 2019 May 30 and will go on till July 14. India has already qualified for the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 2. India will next play Sri Lanka on July 6 in Headingley, Leeds.