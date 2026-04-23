IBM’s slower revenue growth fans AI worries, shares fall

Analysts ​have said IBM's deep customer ties and ‌AI offerings, such as the Watsonx Code Assistant, a coding modernization tool for the mainframe, could help it against rival AI ‌tools. (Image: Reuters)

IBM’s revenue growth slowed in the first quarter on sluggishness in its software business, fanning fears of disruption from artificial intelligence tools and sending its shares down 6.5% after hours on Wednesday.

Concerns that AI will eat into the software business have grown with the launch of tools that can automate routine corporate functions.

IBM has especially been hit after Anthropic said in ⁠February one ​of its tools could help modernize COBOL, a language widely used on the company’s mainframes.

Big Blue’s revenue increased 9% in the first quarter to $15.92 billion, slower than the 12.2% growth in the previous quarter, even ​as ​it surpassed analysts’ average estimate of $15.62 billion, ⁠according to data compiled by LSEG.