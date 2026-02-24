IBM posts steepest daily drop since 2000 after Anthropic says AI can modernize COBOL

hares of cybersecurity companies including CrowdStrike and Datadog also slumped on Monday. (File hoto)

Shares of International Business Machines recorded their steepest daily drop in more than 25 years on Monday, after AI startup Anthropic said its Claude Code tool could be used to modernize a programming language run on ⁠IBM ​systems. IBM shares sank 13.2%, their biggest drop since October 18, 2000.

COBOL is a programming language widely used on ​IBM mainframes ​across banking, insurance and ⁠government systems. Modernizing a COBOL system once required armies of consultants spending ‌years mapping workflows.