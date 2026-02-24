IBM posts steepest daily drop since 2000 after Anthropic says AI can modernize COBOL

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 24, 2026 09:05 AM IST First published on: Feb 24, 2026 at 09:05 AM IST
Shares of International Business Machines recorded their steepest daily drop in more than 25 years on Monday, after AI startup Anthropic said its Claude Code tool could be used to modernize a programming language run on ⁠IBM ​systems. IBM shares sank 13.2%, their biggest drop since October 18, 2000.

COBOL is a programming language widely used on ​IBM mainframes ​across banking, insurance and ⁠government systems. Modernizing a COBOL system once required armies of consultants spending ‌years mapping workflows.

Tools like Claude Code can automate the exploration and analysis phases that consume most of the effort in COBOL modernization,” Anthropic said in a blog post ⁠on Monday.

“With ⁠AI, teams can modernize their COBOL codebase in quarters instead ⁠of ‌years,” it added.Software stocks ​have been battered in recent ‌months by market fears around the growing capabilities of AI tools, particularly ‌following the ​launch ​of ​plug-ins from Anthropic’s large language model Claude, seen as the ​startup’s push to become an application ⁠layer.

Shares of cybersecurity companies including CrowdStrike and Datadog also slumped on Monday, as investors ‌weighed ⁠the potential impact of Anthropic’s new security tool on the ​industry. 

