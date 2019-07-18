‘I spend my billions on space because we’re destroying Earth’: Jeff Bezos

Toggle Menu Sections
Bezos has invested much of fortune in the development of space technologies through his aerospace company Blue Origin.

Bezos has invested much of his fortune in the development of space technologies through his aerospace company Blue Origin. (Bloomberg)

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, wants to invest in the development of space technologies as he feels ‘we are destroying the planet’ and because it is important for the dynamism of the future generations, reported CNBC quoting an interview with CBS.

In the interview, Bezos said, “I think it is important for this planet. I think it’s important for the dynamism of future generations. It is something I care deeply about. And it is something I have been thinking about all my life.”

Bezos has invested much of his fortune in the development of space technologies through his aerospace company Blue Origin. He also said that developing space technologies is critical for humans to have a long future. “We humans have to go to space if we are going to continue to have a thriving civilization,” Bezos says.

“We have become big as a population, as a species, and this planet is relatively small. We see it in things like climate change and pollution and heavy industry. We are in the process of destroying this planet. And we have sent robotic probes to every planet in the solar system — this is the good one. So, we have to preserve this planet,” he said.

His space company is taking the first step in a journey towards space tourism. Blue Origin is testing a vehicle called ‘New Shepherd’ to take humans into space for short durations.

“Everybody who goes to space says they come back a little changed and they realize how beautiful this planet is and how small and fragile it is. Something that we can’t see when we are down here, but from up there it becomes obvious,” he said.

Taking about a possible future of people living in space, he says it will take hundreds of years before this becomes a reality.

“People are going to want to live on Earth, and they are going to want to live off Earth. There are going to be very nice places to live off earth as well. People will make that choice,” Bezos says.

The Amazon chief admitted being fascinated with space science when as a child he watched the moon landing by astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

