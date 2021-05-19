scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
I/O 2021: Google adds animated athletes to AR search

The new feature allows Google Search users to view a live, animated demonstration of the athletes and their favourite sports actions like kicking a ball or making a tennis service right in front of them.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 19, 2021 5:56:38 pm
Google 3D Search, Google AR search, google 3D AR. google search, Google I/O 2021, Google IO 2021, Google IO 2021,Here's everything you need to know about the new Google Search feature. (Image Source: Google)

Google announced its 3D AR (Augmented Reality) search feature at Google I/O 2019. Two years later, the search giant has now added new features to its 3D AR search platform. Along with the animals, the company has also added in some famous athletes. Here’s all you need to know about the new features.

Animated AR Athletes

With an AR model of famous athletes, Google plans to bring out a live real-time demonstration of athletes and their techniques right to Google Search. Rather than being just static objects that you can compare heights with, these 3D athletes will bring their own actions with them.

This takes the game a step up from the 3D AR animals that Google added previously to the feature that lets you see how big a horse or a tiger is inside the space of your living room, but not how the horse gallops or the tiger pounces on prey. Unfortunately, the animals are still stationary. However, the new athletes that Google has added can do actions related to their sport on any flat surface of the right size that a user points the phone at.

For instance, gymnast Simone Billes’ 3D figure will be able to demonstrate her gymnastic routines, while all the user needs to do is point the phone’s camera at a flat surface and set an angle for the action.

Which athletes are supported? What about others?

Currently supported athletes include gymnast Simone Biles, soccer player Megan Rapinoe and tennis player Naomi Osaka. More athletes from different outdoor sports are expected to be added to the platform soon, although Google has not confirmed this yet. So those of you waiting to see Cristiano Ronaldo striking a free kick in your backyard might have to wait a little longer.

