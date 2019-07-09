Hyundai Kona Electric: Five reasons this electric SUV is different

Days after the Union Budget gave a big push to the electric vehicle segment in India by offering incentives on loans taken for purchasing these green vehicles, Hyundai has launched its Kona Electric SUV in India. The SUV, which has been priced Rs 25,30,000, will stand out for being the full electric vehicle with the longest range.

452 km range

The Hyundai Kona Electric offers an unprecedented range of 452 km on a full charge. If shorter range and the needs to frequently charge the car was the reason for the electric vehicle segment not picking up in India, then the Kona Electric has solved that issue. The car can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 57 minutes on a DC charter and with a full charge the car can do up to 452 km under ideal conditions.

Collaboration with IOCL for charging ports

Hyundai announced that it was collaborating with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to offer DC charging ports at select filling stations across India. To start with there will be four such stations coming to the metros. So in case you are one of the early adopters in the metros, there will be the option to charge somewhere in the city.

For those with their own parking area, there is the option to set up an AC wall mount charger at home – this charger will take 6 hours to fully charge up the car. There is the option to use a portable AC charger that goes into a normal socket, but this will take 19 hours for a full charge. Plus, Hyundai is offering a roadside charge assistance option in case a customer is stuck on the road.

Kona Electric is silent, but fast

Despite being an electric car, the Hyundai Kona Electric can do 0 to 100 km in 9.7 seconds flat. The car also has a torque of 40.27 kgm and a max speed of 200 kmph. Being fully electric, the car is also fully silent. To prevent mishaps with pedestrians, however, there is a virtual engine noise option.

Feature-rich inside

The Kona Electric SUV model comes with many new features. For instance, the AC can be limited to just the driver, thus saving power and increasing the range of the car. There is a sunroof option too. The car comes with shift-by-wire automatic transmission, Electric Parking Brake and One Pedal Driving. The 17.7-inch display inside, compatible with Apple Play and Android Auto, helps with both dashboard analytics as well as entertainment.

Hyundai Kona Electric is price Rs 25,30,000 in India

The Kona Electric has a premium pricing of Rs 25,30,000 in India which means this will appeal more to those looking for a low-carbon footprint second car or to early adopters. However, the company is confident that the low running cost – a fifth of similar petrol vehicles – will add to the value of this green car.