Hyundai Kona Electric Car Launch Live Updates: India's first electric SUV to launch at 12pm

Hyundai Kona Electric Car Launch Live Updates: India’s first electric SUV to launch at 12pm

Hyundai Kona Electric Car India Launch Price, Specifications, Features Live Updates: The Kona Electric vehicle will be India's first electric vehicle in India, and it's also the first electric SUV to hit the Indian market.

Hyundai Kona Electric Car India Launch Live Updates: South Korean automaker Hyundai will launch its first electric SUV Kona in India. Hyundai will livestream the unveiling of Kona at 12pm so anyone can watch the launch event. The event will take place in Delhi-NCR.

The hype around the Hyundai Kona is at its peak – after all, the electric car is pitched as “India’s first electric SUV.” The Hyundai Kona electric is already available in many international markets and the company is now bringing this electric car to India.

The car will have an ARAI certified range of 452 km in a single charge. The Kona can be charged up to 80 per cent  in 52 minutes with the help of fast charging facility. The electric vehicle will source power from a 39.2 KW battery. The Hyundai Kona electric SUV is expected to cost in the price range of Rs 25 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric Car India Launch Live Updates

The Kona Electric vehicle will be India's first electric vehicle, and it's also the first electric SUV to hit the Indian market. The electric SUV is already available in many international markets. The electric SUV The car will have an ARAI certified range of 452 km in a single charge. The Kona can be charged up to 80 per cent  in 52 minutes with the help of fast charging facility. The electric vehicle will source power from a 39.2 KW battery. The Hyundai Kona electric SUV is expected to cost in the price range of Rs 25 lakh.

