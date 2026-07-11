HyperTexting turns web into social media-style feed without algorithms

The app uses RSS technology to deliver updates from websites and podcasts without relying on recommendation algorithms. (Image: HyperTexting)

A new app called HyperTexting aims to make browsing the open web feel more like scrolling through a social media feed. Available on iOS, it transforms websites, blogs, newsletters, and podcasts into a familiar feed-based experience while avoiding the recommendation algorithms that dominate today’s platforms.

Created by tech veteran Caleb Hailey, HyperTexting is built around the idea that people should have more control over how they consume and publish content online. Hailey says he was inspired by the early days of the internet, when users maintained websites and published content on their own domains.

Over time, social media platforms made publishing easier and gradually became the primary destination for sharing information and conversations. HyperTexting attempts to recreate that convenience while retaining the openness of the web. Users can follow websites, news outlets, blogs, newsletters, and podcasts with a single tap, with updates displayed in a continuously scrolling feed similar to Facebook or X.