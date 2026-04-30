Humans are still evolving, major DNA study suggests

Humans may not look dramatically different from our ancestors, but our DNA tells a more dynamic story. A new study published in Nature suggests that evolution has continued to shape modern humans over the past 10,000 years, far more actively than scientists once thought.
The research analysed ancient and modern DNA from nearly 16,000 individuals across West Eurasia. By comparing genetic changes over time, scientists identified hundreds of gene variants that natural selection has either favoured or reduced.
“It is often assumed that what we are and what we look like today is the be-all and end-all, the pinnacle of evolution,” said Michael Berthaume, an anthropologist and engineer at King’s College London who was not part of the study, as quoted by The Times. “But as a living organism, humans will continue to evolve,” he added.
The study found 479 gene variants shaped by directional selection—a process where certain traits become more common because they confer an advantage for survival or reproduction.
Some of these variants are linked to visible characteristics such as lighter skin and red hair. Others are tied to health-related traits, including a lower likelihood of male-pattern baldness and differences in susceptibility to conditions like celiac disease or alcoholism.
However, scientists caution that the link between a gene and a trait today doesn’t necessarily explain why it was selected in the past.
When asked why certain genes were favoured, Ali Akbari, a Harvard University geneticist who was one of the co-authors, told New York Times, “My short answer is, I don’t know.”
One of the most striking insights from the study is that human evolution may have sped up after the transition from hunting and gathering to farming. This shift, which began around 10,000 years ago, brought major changes in diet, living conditions, and exposure to diseases.
These new pressures likely created more opportunities for natural selection to act on human populations.
“Human evolution didn’t slow down; we were just missing the signal,” Akbari told LiveScience.
To reach these conclusions, researchers spent seven years collecting genetic data and developing new computational tools. These methods allowed them to separate true evolutionary changes from other influences, such as migration or population mixing.
Despite the scale of the study, not all experts are fully convinced. Sasha Gusev, a geneticist at Harvard Medical School, told LiveScience that the findings still require “a leap of faith”, particularly given the complexity of interpreting genetic data across thousands of years.
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Such caution reflects the broader challenge in evolutionary science: understanding not just what changed, but why it changed.
However, beyond changing how we view the story of humankind, the research could have practical applications in the coming years. By finding which genes are under selective pressure, scientists will learn more about the workings of human diseases and well-being.
It could even help researchers understand what modifications could benefit individuals or, conversely, harm people. For now, one message is evident—evolution does not only happen in times long gone by; it is happening in real time today.