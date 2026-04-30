Humans are still evolving, major DNA study suggests

One of the most striking insights from the study is that human evolution may have sped up after the transition from hunting and gathering to farming. (Image: Magnific)

Humans may not look dramatically different from our ancestors, but our DNA tells a more dynamic story. A new study published in Nature suggests that evolution has continued to shape modern humans over the past 10,000 years, far more actively than scientists once thought.

The research analysed ancient and modern DNA from nearly 16,000 individuals across West Eurasia. By comparing genetic changes over time, scientists identified hundreds of gene variants that natural selection has either favoured or reduced.

“It is often assumed that what we are and what we look like today is the be-all and end-all, the pinnacle of evolution,” said Michael Berthaume, an anthropologist and engineer at King’s College London who was not part of the study, as quoted by The Times. “But as a living organism, humans will continue to evolve,” he added.