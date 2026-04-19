Humanoid robots race past humans in Beijing half-marathon, showing rapid advances

An Honor Lightning humanoid robot runs towards the finish line during the second Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in Beijing, China April 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

Dozens of Chinese-made humanoid robots showed off their fast-improving athleticism as they whizzed past human runners in a half-marathon race in Beijing on Sunday, having lagged far behind a year earlier.

The race’s inaugural edition last year was riddled with mishaps, as many robots struggled to get off the starting line, and most were unable to finish.

The ⁠champion ​robot recorded a time of 2 hours 40 minutes, comfortably ahead of its machine rivals, but more than double the time of the human winner of the conventional race.

The contrast with this year was ​stark. ​Not only had the number of ⁠robots running increased from 20 to more than 100, but several vying for the podium were noticeably faster ‌than the professional athletes racing in the human race.