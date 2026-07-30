Humanoid robot, powered by Qualcomm’s AI chips, collapses during Taipei event

A Qualcomm-powered humanoid robot collapsed at a stage during a demonstration at Computex 2026 in Taipei. The ’embarrassing’ moment for the US firm came during the Taiwan event earlier this month featuring the robot, powered by Dragonwing IQ10 AI chip.

Visuals doing rounds on internet showed the robot presenting Qualcomm’s new AI chips during the keynote address. However, in a flash, the robot crashed to the ground before shutting down.

A staff member intervened immediately and covered a black sheet over the robot. The video has since gone viral on social media.

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In a statement following the event, Qualcomm brushed off the event saying the robot performed its designed ‘safe-collapse’ sequence, lowering itself to its knees to protect the environment around it.

It attributed the failure to a “brief communication glitch” that led to a controlled shutdown.”

“Live demos involve risk. At Computex in Taipei, a brief communication glitch triggered a fault in the prototype humanoid and initiated a controlled shutdown. The robot performed its designed ‘safe-collapse’ sequence, lowering itself to its knees to protect the environment around it. The safety systems worked as intended. The incident also provided valuable real-world data that is helping to further strengthen system reliability and accelerate development of safer, more resilient robotics,” the Qualcomm statement read.

Qualcomm has recently been expanding into the fast-growing AI data-center market, and is targeting $5 billion in revenue from the business by next fiscal year and $15 billion by 2029.