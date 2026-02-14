Inspired by the human brain, this chip helps robots see motion 4x faster than humans

The new chip can be useful in domestic settings. (Image Source: Pixabay)

A new chip, inspired by the human brain, is helping robots see and respond in real time. Developed by researchers from China’s Beihang University and the Beijing Institute of Technology, the chip can detect object movement four times faster than the human eye.

The breakthrough, which builds on neuromorphic engineering, drew inspiration from a lesser-known brain structure called the lateral geniculate nucleus (LGN).

Located between the retina and the visual cortex, the LGN functions both as a relay and a filter, allowing the human visual system to focus processing power on fast-moving or rapidly changing objects.

A conventional robotic vision system uses cameras to capture static frames and track motion using brightness changes from one frame to the next. This method is reliable, but it is quite slow as processing a single frame often takes more than half a second.