Huawei Y9 Prime with popup selfie camera has Rs 15,990 tag

Huawei has launched the Huawei Y9 Prime today at an event in New Delhi. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 octa-core processor and it is priced at Rs 15,990. The highlights of the phone include a 16MP pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery.

Advertising

The Huawei Y9 Prime will be available on Amazon India website starting August 7, 2019, at 12 noon. The launch offers on the phone include no-cost EMI option for six months and an exchange offer up to Rs 1500 on the purchase.

Customers can also avail an instant cashback of Rs 500 on payments made via Amazon Pay and an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI bank debit/credit card. For offline customers who have pre-booked the device, Huawei is offering Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15,600 mAh power bank free of cost.

Huawei Y9 Prime specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is powered by Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It features a 6.59-inch full-screen FHD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With a 16MP popup-selfie camera, the phone has a 91.0 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

On the back, the Huawei Y9 Prime features a triple rear camera setup carrying a 16MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 4,000mAh battery of the phone supports 10W fast charging via USB Type-C. It runs Android 9 Pie with company’s own EMUI 9.0.1.