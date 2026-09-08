Huawei, Xiaomi launch flagship foldables ahead of Apple’s expected iPhone Ultra debut

Huawei led China's smartphone market with a 22.6 per cent share in the second quarter. (Image: Huawei)

Huawei and Xiaomi unveiled new flagship foldable smartphones on Monday, September 7, just days before Apple’s launch of the iPhone Ultra foldable, as competition heats up in China’s premium handset market.

Huawei’s new Mate XT2 series is the third version of its popular tri-fold, meaning that the smartphone folds out twice into a tablet-sized screen. It is powered by the Chinese tech giant’s in-house Kirin 9050 Pro mobile chipset. The architecture, called LogicFolding, is part of ​the ‘Tau Scaling Law’ principle unveiled in May 2026 as Huawei seeks to overcome US-imposed restrictions on access to advanced technology.

The new chip design delivers greater computing power while using less electricity, according to Huawei.