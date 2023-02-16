Huawei Watch Buds is a smartwatch with wireless earbuds inside

From Dyson’s air-purifying headphones to Garmin’s solar-powered smartwatch, wearable technology has evolved significantly in the last few years. Huawei’s Watch Buds yet another take on wearable technology, which is a smartwatch with built-in TWS earphones.

If you are someone who often forgets to carry your wireless earbuds, the Huawei Watch Buds might come in handy. The watch looks similar to normal smartwatches and comes with a leather watch and sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, which can be flipped up to reveal a pair of wireless earbuds.

The watch comes with all standard fitness tracking features like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level measurement and offers IPX7 water resistance, with the buds having an IPX4 rating. Huawei’s Watch Buds can be connected to an Android or iOS device using the Huawei Health Connect app.

Also Read | You can buy an Apple Watch Ultra clone for Rs 2499

According to Huawei, the wireless earbuds can automatically detect which earbud is worn in which ear (left or right) and adjusts the volume channel accordingly. They also feature Triple Adaptive EQ, which optimises the audio quality using built-in microphones and bone conduction sensors.

The pair of wireless earbuds are 21mm long, 10mm in width and weigh only 4 grams. It supports AI noise cancellation and also has wear detection, wind noise suppression and supports gestures. While this might sound great, Huawei had to compromise on battery life a little bit. The company claims the earbuds last three hours with noise cancellation turned on with the watch lasting up to three days before it needs to be charged.

Huawei Watch Buds will be available in the United Kingdom from March 1 and can be purchased for 449 British pounds (approx Rs 44,702), but there is currently no word if the product will its way to the Indian market.