Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs

Huawei Technologies unveiled its Mate 90 smartphone series on Thursday, betting on its in-house operating system and redesigned chip architecture to boost its performance in the face of US curbs on shipments of advanced semiconductors.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday ahead of the launch, Huawei consumer business chief Richard Yu said the company still faces constraints in the supply of advanced chips.

“Advanced semiconductor capacity remains very limited in China, and Huawei’s Ascend AI chips also draw on that same capacity,” Yu said.

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“The capacity for smartphone chips remains tight, even though rising smartphone prices have curbed ⁠shipment volumes (for ​handsets).”