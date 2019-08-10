Huawei unveils HarmonyOS: Here’s everything to know

Huawei finally announced its own mobile operating system called HarmonyOS ahead of August 19, which is when US President Donald Trump’s 90-day temporary reprieve on the ban against Huawei expires. The in-house mobile operating system comes as the company faces losing access to Google’s Android OS amid US-China trade tensions.

Huawei announced the HarmonyOS at its annual developer conference in China. It was previously speculated that Huawei’s new operating system will be called HongMeng, which clearly did not happen. A report by news agency Reuters claimed that the company is testing a smartphone with its new OS, which could launch by the end of 2019.

What is HarmonyOS and will it replace Android? We take a look at everything we know about the operating software:

• HarmonyOS, which was announced by Huawei at its annual developer conference in China, is a microkernel-based, distributed operating system.

• Huawei says the HarmonyOS will help the consumers have a cohesive experience across the range of devices they use.

• Several platforms including smartphones, smart speakers, computers, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, cars and tablets will be supported by HarmonyOS.

• In terms of RAM, sizes from KBs to GBs will be supported.

• To address the challenges of underperformance, HarmonyOS will use a Deterministic Latency Engine and high-performance Inter-Process Communication (IPC).

• The Deterministic Latency Engine will set task evacuation as well as time limits for scheduling in advance, which is said to reduce the response latency of apps by 25.7 per cent.

• As per the company, IPC along with microkernel will help increase the performance efficiency of HarmonyOS five times compared to existing systems.

Huawei started developing its own OS after the Chinese company was added to the ‘Entity List’ by the US government earlier this year. After the temporary relief of 90 days, which will end on August 19, Google will eventually pull out its proprietary services from Huawei devices in a major blow to the second-largest smartphone vendors worldwide.