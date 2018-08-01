Huawei to launch Kirin 980 processor with Cambrian NPU at IFA 2018: Report

The new Kirin 980 processor will feature a Cortex A77 core along with an in-house developed GPU. The new Kirin 980 processor will feature a Cortex A77 core along with an in-house developed GPU.

Huawei has sent out media invites for an event it will be holding during IFA 2018 on August 31. The company can launch a new smartphone during the event, however, a new report from MyDrivers, suggests that the consumer electronics manufacturer will launch its next-generation flagship chipset, Hisilicon Kirin 980. Huawei launched the Kirin 970 processor at IFA 2017, which is the current generation of its flagship processor.

According to the report, the event slated for August 31 during IFA 2018 is timed for 45 minutes in which the company will showcase all the features of the new Kirin 980 processor. The report suggests that new Hisilicon Kirin 980 processor is based on TSMC’s 7nm FinFET fabrication process, which will make Huawei the first company to leverage the technology.

It further stated that the processor will also feature a new Cambrian NPU (Neural Processing Unit). The NPU is used for processing and carrying out tasks related to artificial intelligence. Another report from GSMArena, suggests that the new Kirin 980 will feature a Cortex A77 core alongside an in-house developed graphics processing unit, which might be 50 per cent more powerful compared to the current Adreno 630 GPU.

The HiSilicon Kirin 980 will power upcoming devices of both Huawei and Honor. These devices will include the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, P30, P30 Pro, and the successor to the Honor 10. Huawei’s subsidiary will also be hosting a keynote event at IFA 2018, where it is expected to announce the global availability of its newly launched Honor Note 10 smartphone.

In other news, according to research firms including IDC, Counterpoint Research, IHS Markit, and Canalys Huawei has overtaken Apple to take up the second position in the number of devices shipped in Q2 2018.

